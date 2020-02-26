Hyderabad: Burglars strike as family goes on vacation

By | Published: 11:26 am

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into a house in Nallakunta in the city when the occupants were away and decamped with gold and cash from the house.

According to the police, A Shiva Shankar, a resident of Nallakunta, who works with an IELTS company, had gone to Ooty along with his family days ago and returned home on Tuesday.

They found that miscreants had broken the lock of the house and decamped with gold ornaments from the cupboard.

Based on a complaint, the Nallakunta police registered a case and took up investigation. The police summoned the forensic experts of Clues team who visited the place of offence and collected fingerprints.

Two teams are working to nab the offenders.

