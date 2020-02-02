Hyderabad: Burglary at Alwal, case registered

By | Published: 1:02 pm

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into a house at Alwal and decamped with gold and cash on Saturday night.

Burglars struck at a house in Krishnanagar in Macha Bolaram under Alwal police station area.

The inmates had gone to participate in the religious event on January 30 and returned on Saturday, Alwal police said.

“The offenders broke into the house and took all gold ornaments and cash from the house before escaping. A case has been registered,” said P Yadagiri, Station House Officer (Alwal).

The police formed two teams to identify and nab the offenders.

