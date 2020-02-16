Hyderabad: Burn calories in this unique Yoga workshop

By | Published: 6:36 pm

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, we tend to forget about our health. All of us need some sort of distraction and outburst to keep ourselves calm and balanced.

Fabcafe by Fabindia in association with Sarva Yoga Studio is conducting a yoga workshop this weekend at Fabcafe in Gachibowli, followed by a healthy brunch.

The workshop starts from February 23, from 9 am to 11 am. Their special healthy menu includes low cal upma, very berry smoothie bowl, good ‘Ol idli sambar, shakarkandi watermelon summer salad, ganna juice or glow hydration, tulsi tea and vegan cold coffee.

Online registration is available for those who are interested in enrolling themselves for the workshop.

