Hyderabad: Bus driver sentenced for outraging modesty of minor girl

By | Published: 2:58 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Wednesday sentenced a private school bus cleaner to two years of imprisonment for outraging the modesty of a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.1,500 on him.

The convict, U.Sathyanarayana alias Sathish(23), a bus cleaner from Kothapet and a native of Mahabubnagar, had befriended the victim, a Class 8 student, last April while picking her up and dropping her home after school. Police said he lured the girl with chocolates. One day after school, he took her to the cellar of the school and outraged her modesty. He further threatened her not to inform the matter to anybody.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s father, the Chaitanyapuri police booked a case and subsequently arrested Sathish.

