Hyderabad: Businessman cheated of Rs 3.67 lakh

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: A businessman from Secunderabad who planned to procure PPEs and donate to the doctors, was duped of Rs 3.67 lakh by online fraudsters.

According to the police, Vishwanath, a businessman and a social worker from Marredpally engaged in various welfare activities, planned to hand over PPEs to the doctors working on COVID-19 cases to acknowledge their selfless services.

Few days ago, he checked an online trading portal and posted a message that he wanted to buy PPEs.

“One person Louis from Denmark sent a WhatsApp message to Vishwanath expressing interest in taking the order and providing the PPEs. He said that their branch office in Mumbai can supply the requirement to him. Believing him Vishwanath made an online payment of Rs 3.67 lakh to the fraudster,” said K V M Prasad, ACP Cyber Crime.

However, when the person did not provide the PPE’s and instead switched off the phone. The victim approached the police and made a complaint. A case is registered by the Cybercrime police.

