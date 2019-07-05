Hyderabad: Businessman who shot himself on ORR dies

By | Published: 10:22 am

Hyderabad: Faizan Ahmed, who suffered bullet injuries in an alleged suicide bid on Thursday, died while undergoing treatment in the wee hours of Friday. Sources from Care Hospital said Ahmed, who had internal bleeding in the head after shooting himself with a pistol, was kept under observation since around 4 pm on Thursday but breathed his last in the wee hours of Friday.

Ahmed (32), who ran an educational consultancy incurred losses recently and shot himself on the Outer Ring Road at Manchirevula village in Narsingi here on Thursday. Ahmed had reached the ORR in a rented Mercedes Benz car and shot himself, after which a mobile patrol team nearby shifted him to hospital in an ambulance.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter