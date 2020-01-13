Hyderabad: Cab driver misbehaves with woman, flees

By | Published: 1:57 pm

Hyderabad: A cab driver allegedly misbehaved with a woman airlines staffer in Shamshabad.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old woman was waiting for a bus to go to her office in the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Police sources said while she was waiting, a cab driver approached her. She boarded the cab. When the cab reached halfway, the driver started misbehaving with her.

When she resisted, he locked the car doors to confine and sexually assault her. However, he saw a few local villagers coming and left the woman and fled in the car.

The case is being investigated.

