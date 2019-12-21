Hyderabad calm as protests rage across cities

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Several cities across the country are on the boil, as protesters and police clash over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protests have had their echoes in Hyderabad too, but so far, on a very peaceful note with the city living up to its image of being a peace-loving metro.

The protests here had begun almost at the same time as it began elsewhere, though most were on campuses, with students raising their voice against the alleged police brutality on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. The movement caught on, as prominent campuses in the city joined in and slowly, non-governmental organisations and civil groups too came in. But the most notable factor was that there was no violence.

In the old city too, where several of protestors were detained, the protests have been peaceful. On Friday, though there was mild tension when some of the protestors hurled footwear at police personnel, that was it. The police managed to disperse the crowd without further trouble. In fact, at Azizia Masjid in Mehdipatnam, youngsters gathered on the road after the Friday prayers and after raising a few slogans, sang the national anthem and dispersed.

Organisers of the protests, as seen on Thursday too, were keen to avoid violence and were seen asking the crowd to avoid religious chants. The police too, albeit a few mistaken identity cases in the old city on Thursday, have managed to maintain law and order peacefully.

