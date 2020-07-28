Hyderabad: Cantonment roads to be opened

By | Published: 10:20 pm

Hyderabad: The Local Military Authority (LMA), which had closed roads in the Secunderabad Military Station area to curb the spread of Covid-19, have decided to reopen the roads from 6 am on Wednesday.

The move to close the roads in Bolarum and Trimulgherry from July 18, had paid off and resulted in containing the ‘exponential surge of Covid positive cases in the Cantonment and its surrounding areas, the LMA said in a press note here on Tuesday.

The roads, it said, however will be closed for anti Covid-19 measures like sanitisation of premises everyday between 5.30 am to 8.30 am and 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

There will be no restriction on movement of ambulance or emergency medical cases with proper checks and verifications. The citizens were requested to co-operate with the military authorities to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .