Hyderabad: Car crashes into house, 3 injured

Hyderabad: Three persons, including two children, were injured when a car went out of control and crashed into a house on the roadside at Banjara Hills Road No. 12 here in the wee hours of Friday.

The driver of the car lost control of the vehicle, which he was driving quite fast, police said, addend that the driver had a narrow escape as the air bag in the car was activated at the time of the mishap.

The car was proceeding from Banjara Hills towards Masab Tank when the incident occurred. The injured were shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment. The Banjara Hills police are investigating.

