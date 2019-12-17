Hyderabad: Cardio Challenge fitness brings enthusiasts together

By | Published: 5:31 pm

Cardio Challenge is a fitness awareness programme in the form of a competition held at Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, Krishna Nagar, Yousufguda, bringing together about 600+ fitness enthusiasts on a single platform for a non-stop fitness workout session of 75 minutes.

This workout comprises Aerobics, Squats, Core Exercises and Fitness Dance. The participants were in the age group of 18 to 60 years, from various fitness centres and gyms, corporates, prime residential complexes and various other groups. The solo winner received various prizes. Apart from the solo winner, the competition also had 10 winners in the form of sponsor gifts. More than 1,000 viewers were in attendance to cheer the participants in the stadium.

“Fun fitness challenges and competitions with your friends, family, and colleagues can go a long way toward shaking up your fitness routine and giving you a reason to keep trying,” says fitness expert Sri – director, Sri Dance & Fitness Studio.

“Encouragement is a great motivator, but one of the most motivating factors in group workouts, and, therefore, social fitness, is competition and we at SDFS are known for it,” he adds.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter