Hyderabad: CARE Hospitals performs rare heart surgery

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Hyderabad: A specialised team of cardiac surgeons at the CARE Hospital, Banjara Hills successfully performed a rare beating heart surgery. According to the doctors, the 45-year-old patient, Mohd Qutubuddin, admitted to the hospital with a front side chest deformity since birth in which his upper part of chest (sternum and adjacent costal cartilages) was protruding out (Pectus Carinatum) and the lower part of chest (sternum and costal cartilages) was sunken deep inside (Pectus Excavatum).

The condition diagnosed is seen in only 1 per cent of all patients with chest deformities. Dr Prateek Bhatnagar, Director of Cardiac Surgery, CARE Hospitals Banjara Hills, said this was a medically challenging case and worldwide, there is limited medical literature available on handling of such patients. Dr Bhatnagar and his team of doctors performed the life-saving procedure through an extremely narrow passage in the chest. Post the surgery, the patient is recovering well and walking independently within 24 hours of the surgery, a press release said.

