Hyderabad: Case against three for impersonation

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police booked a case against three persons who posed as vigilance officials and threatened the management of a private hospital at Somajiguda.

According to the police, one K Nageshwar Rao (45) had got admitted at the hospital with Covid-19 symptoms and after tests, was found to be positive.

On August 3, Rao’s son Shiva along with two others introduced themselves as Shravanthi and Vijay Kumar, and as vigilance department personnel visited the hospital. According to a complaint lodged by the hospital management, the trio shot videos in the Covid-19 ward and later posted the same on Twitter and other social media platforms.

They also threatened the hospital management to pay Rs 1 lakh failing which they would complain to the Health department, the police said. The police have booked a case and are investigating.

