Hyderabad: Case against Twitter, WhatsApp and TikTok

By | Published: 11:26 pm 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: A local court here directed the Cyber Crime police to register a case against Twitter, WhatsApp and TikTok for uploading and posting videos that were allegedly defamatory with insinuatory allegations against the nation and religion, without cross-checking the content. The XII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate issued these directions acting on a complaint filed by a journalist Silveri Srisailam. Following the court directions, the Cyber Crime station registered a case under Sections 153A, 121A, 294, 295, 505, 120 B of IPC r/w 156 (3) of CrPC.

The complaint by Srisailam accused Twitter Communications Private Limited, Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director of the company, WhatsApp Inc, Abhijit Bose, head of Whatsapp India, TikTok, Nikhil Gandhi, head of TikTok, of making false allegations against the nation and religion and for what he termed as ‘provoking a war against the State and widespread communal clash’ among the citizens of India.

In the complaint, Srisailam alleged that anti-social elements were misusing the social media platforms such as Twitter, WhatsApp and TikTok etc along with other social media operators were ‘collaborating with anti-social elements without verifying the content and circulating large number of videos and messages’.

Srisailam furnished a list of WhatsApp groups, Twitter handles and TikTok IDs seeking investigation and action against them too.

“We registered a case following the orders from the court. We will examine the links and information furnished by the complainant for posting the content on the social media platforms and issue notices to them,” said KVM Prasad, ACP Cyber Crimes Hyderabad police.

