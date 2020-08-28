Hyderabad: Case against unidentified persons for threat calls

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar police on Friday booked a case against unidentified persons for making threatening calls to the editor of a vernacular newspaper.

According to the police, on Vinayaka Chaturthi on August 22, a cartoon was published in the newspaper. This cartoon according to the callers was derogatory and hurt their sentiments.

Following this, several calls were made by the unidentified persons to the editor of the daily abusing and threatening him.

Based on the complaint, the LB Nagar police booked a case and took up the investigation. Efforts are on to identify the callers, officials said.

