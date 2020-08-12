Hyderabad: Case booked against BJYM leader

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Dabeerpura police booked a case against BJYM leader Laddu Yadav on charges of using ‘unparliamentary language’ against MBT spokesman Amjedullah Khan. The case was booked after Khan lodged a complaint with the police stating that Yadav used unparliamentary language and threatened him after the police removed a ‘controversial banner’ at MJ Market on Monday night. Khan had lodged a complaint with the police over the banner issue.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .