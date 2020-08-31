Hyderabad: Case booked against govt hospital for medical negligence

A woman was admitted to the local government hospital and delivered a baby and later the mother died due to complications. Based on a complaint from the family, a case was booked against the hospital and investigation was on

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police have booked a case against a government hospital at Sri Ram Nagar near Moti Nagar after a 23-year-old woman died, allegedly due to the negligence of the staff.

According to the police, the woman, M Janaki, a resident of Borabanda was admitted to the local government hospital at Sri Ram Nagar for delivery on Friday evening.

The nurse reportedly advised that a C-section surgery, and Janaki and took her into the operation theatre. According to the relatives, the nurse then called the doctor over phone, and the doctor allegedly asked the nurse to make a video call and directed her to perform the operation, said P Mahender Reddy, Sub-inspector, SR Nagar. The woman delivered a baby boy.

On Saturday, both mother and child developed complications and were rushed to Niloufer Hospital where the mother died while undergoing treatment on Sunday night, the SI said, adding that based on a complaint from the family, a case was booked against the hospital and investigation was on.

