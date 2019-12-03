Hyderabad: Case booked against person for comments against rape victim

By | Published: 4:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda cybercrime police booked a case against a person for making derogatory comments against the Shadnagar rape victim on social media.

The unidentified person, suspected to be a native of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh on his Facebook account operating with the profile name ‘Simley Nani’, posted a series of derogatory comments against the victim woman.

Based on a complaint from a user, the cybercrime police booked a case. Efforts are on to identify him using the IP address. A special team was sent to Andhra Pradesh to trace and arrest him.

