Hyderabad: Cash for vote scam key witness’ security cover cut down

By | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: The security to the witness in the cash for vote scam, Malcom Taylor, was reduced by the police department.

The department has provided four plus four security personnel to Taylor after threats were held out to him by unknown persons when the scam came to light in 2015. A bullet-proof car, guards at his residence and office in Secunderabad were provided.

However, the department has now decided to provide only two security personnel. Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, who was TDP MLA in 2015, along with others was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the scam.

