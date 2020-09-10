Hyderabad: Caterer hit by Covid-19 pandemic ends life, father critical

According to the police, A Aneesh Reddy, 33, lived with his family in Hill Top Colony of Khairatabad under the Punjagutta police station limits

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old caterer, whose livelihood was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, died, allegedly by suicide, after consuming a poisonous substance in his house in Khairatabad, while his father, who is also suspected to have consumed the same substance, is battling for his life in a city hospital.

According to the police, A Aneesh Reddy, 33, lived with his family in Hill Top Colony of Khairatabad under the Punjagutta police station limits. On Wednesday night, Reddy brought home a liquid substance and told his family members that it was a medicine for Covid-19.

“Aneesh and his father Rami Reddy consumed the liquid around 11.30 pm, after which both of them began vomiting and fell unconscious. They were rushed to hospital where Aneesh was declared dead while his father is undergoing treatment,” the police said.

Aneesh’s mother told the police that her son was running canteens in IT companies, which were closed for the last few months on account of the pandemic.

“Since there was no business, he suffered huge losses and found it difficult to manage his loans and other expenses. He might have brought the poison to give it to all the family members and end our lives,” she told the police.

The Punjagutta police have registered a case and are investigating, while the body of Aneesh was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

