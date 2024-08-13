Hyderabad: CBI books case against SP, Inspector over money extortion

Following the case, the CBI conducted searches at two places in Hyderabad in connection with the case and recovered some incriminating documents
Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against a Superintendent and Inspector working at the office of Principal Commissionerate of Central Tax, GST Hyderabad Commissionerate for allegedly harassing and extorting Rs. 5 lakh from a man.
“It was alleged that accused threatened to impose Goods & Services Tax on complainant for certain alleged irregularity. Further, he alleged that GST officers seized his iron scrap shop, demanded and accepted Rs. 5 lakh from him. It was also alleged that officials further demanded Rs. 3 lakh to open the seized premises,” said CBI in a press release.
Following the case, the CBI conducted searches at two places in Hyderabad in connection with the case and recovered some incriminating documents. Investigation is continuing.