Hyderabad: CBI gathering proof to nail accused in SCR, LIC scam

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is yet to make any arrests in connection with two major cases it had booked recently.

While one case was related to the fraudulent payment of pharma supply bills, the other pertained to misappropriation of money by submitting fake death certificates of over 190 policyholders of the Life Insurance Corporation of India. “We have not arrested anyone in the two cases as investigation is still on,” a CBI official said. Sources said the premier investigating agency was collecting more evidence against the suspects in the two scams before arresting them.

The fraudulent payment of pharma bills to the tune of Rs 2.20 crore was detected in the South Central Railway (SCR) in Secunderabad while misappropriation of Rs 3.13 crore by submitting fake death certificates was discovered in LIC’s Kodad branch in Suryapet district. The CBI booked two separate cases under the relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act based on a complaints lodged by SCR Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer R V R Murthy and LIC Chief Manager Yedla Venkateswara Rao.

According to sources, the pharma supply bills scam was detected by the Principal Financial Adviser’s office of SCR during checking in which 31 fake bills without GST number and fake purchase order were passed between October 2018 and April 2019.

These bills were issued by SCR’s Expenditure Section Accounts Assistant V Ganesh Kumar in the name of three firms — Sai Balaji Pharma and Surgicals, Vinayaka Agencies and Sri Thirumala Agencies -– all located on S D Road in Secunderabad, using his user ID and password in the Integrated Pay Roll and Accounting System (IPAS) of SCR. Kumar passed the pharma bills in conspiracy with unknown persons by misusing his official position.

The CBI named Kumar, three agencies and others in the First Information Report (FIR). The involvement of some more officials of SCR along with private individuals was also suspected in the scam. In the second case, an internal audit helped LIC officials detect a fraud of Rs 3.13 crore committed by Assistant Administrative Officer Banoth Beeku Naik, who along with Higher Grade Assistant G Harya and nine agents, allegedly misappropriated Rs 3.13 crore by submitting fake death certificates related to over 190 policyholders, according to officials.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter