Hyderabad: CCMB opens gates to over 9,000 visitors

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: More than 9,000 visitors took part in the Open Day organised by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here on Thursday.

Every year, the CCMB opens its gates to general public to showcase and discuss its research. Most of the visitors were students from the city. Various exhibits were put up and the visitors were told about the fundamental science behind processes occurring in different kinds of living cells – microbial, plants and animals, as part of the event.

The scientists initiated discussions on genes in individuals to genomes of populations, and the state-of-the-art techniques to study these. They also showed how proteins, the tiny machines inside cells, can be visualized and studied. Many of the socially relevant technologies developed by CCMB scientists like DNA fingerprinting and improved rice varieties, were exhibited and explained to visitors.

The CCMB also set up a booth to encourage entrepreneurship in life sciences among young students. In addition, there were booths discussing problems of antibiotic resistance and climate change – to create awareness among the visitors.

“We celebrate the foundation day of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research as festival of CCMB and festival of Science. All our students and staff participate to interact with visitors and convey them the message of science and scientific temper,” said Dr Rakesh K Mishra, director, CCMB.

