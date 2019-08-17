Hyderabad: CCMB scientist awarded JC Bose Fellowship

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Dr K Thangaraj, Chief Scientist at CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has been awarded JC Bose Fellowship.

Thangaraj was given the fellowship for his outstanding scientific contributions in the field of population and medical genomics. The JC Bose Fellowship is awarded to scientists in recognition for their outstanding performance by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

