Hyderabad: CCMB scientist makes it as Reviewing Editor for eLife

Hyderabad: The group leader of Structural Biology Laboratory, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Dr Rajan Sankaranarayanan has made it to the Board of Reviewing Editor for eLife, the prestigious open-access scientific journal for biomedical and life sciences, established by Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Max Planck Society, and Wellcome Trust.

According to officials from CCMB, the recognition to Dr Rajan Sankaranarayanan, also popularly known as Dr Sankar, has come for his appreciable work in understanding structure and function of proteins. Dr Sankar did is a Ph D holder from IISc, Bengaluru, and, postdoctoral research fellowship from Institut de Genetique et de Biologie Moleculaire et Cellulaire (IGBMC), Strasbourg, France.

Dr Sankar’s group is working majorly in two areas that includes understanding mechanistic aspects of proofreading during translation of genetic code and of mycobacterial enzymes involved in complex lipid synthesis. He is also an editorial board member of Current Opinion in Structural Biology, an Elsevier publication and was in 2011 was awarded Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar prize.

