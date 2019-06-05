Hyderabad: CCMB scientists find ways to treat depression

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: In what could help in offering better treatment for depression, a group of researchers from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) have shed some light on understanding the details of regulation of endocytosis.

According to the CCMB, G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) are tiny cellular nanomachines, housed in thin fluid-like cell membranes that separate cells from each other. They help in communication between the exterior and interior of the cell and due to their major role in cellular signaling, GPCRs represent prominent drug targets.

GPCRs are known to enter the inside of cells by a process called endocytosis – a key event in the therapeutic action of many of the drugs that act via GPCRs. However, the details of regulation of endocytosis and the route that the receptors follow during the process are not fully understood.

In a recent finding published in the American Chemical Society journal Biochemistry, Prof. Amitabha Chattopadhyay’s group from the CCMB shed light on this. The researchers have identified the molecular players involved in endocytosis of an important member of the GPCR family, the serotonin1A receptor, according to a press release.

The serotonin1A receptor is an important drug target in neuropsychiatric disorders such as anxiety and depression. Prof. Chattopadhyay’s group showed that these receptors enter the cellular interior through specialized regions of the cell membrane, called clathrin coated pits.

“We probed the receptor’s movement within the cell, and found that it eventually recycles back to the cell membrane”, said G. Aditya Kumar, a PhD student and the first author of the paper.

These novel findings from the CCMB group enhance the fundamental understanding of molecular events leading to endocytosis of GPCRs. They could also provide significant insights into the underlying mechanism of antidepressants such as the commonly prescribed class of antidepressant drugs called Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs).

This is especially relevant in the Indian context since it has been reported by the National Mental Health Survey (2015-16) that more than 5 per cent of the Indian population over 18 years of age suffer from depression, the press release pointed out.

“We are now exploring how the route of endocytosis changes in different types of cells with varying lipid content, thereby raising the prospect of cell-specific endocytosis”, added Prof Chattopadhyay.