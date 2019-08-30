Hyderabad CCS team focusing on IMA Ponzi scam

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: After the case of Heera Group of Companies founder Nowhera Shaik, the Central Crime Station (CCS) police are now focusing on another Ponzi scheme fraud, allegedly committed by Bengaluru-based IMA Company founder and CEO Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

To expedite the investigation, CCS officials are taking the assistance of their counterparts in Bengaluru to get additional information on Khan, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi on his arrival in the country from Dubai in July for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore Ponzi scheme scam.

Later, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was constituted in Karnataka to probe the case took Khan into custody. The ED registered a case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a FIR issued by the police in Karnataka.

The CCS police have already booked a case against Khan under Sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with the Section 5 of Telangana Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments (TSPDFE) Act based on a complaint lodged by two depositors Mahaboob Basha and M Abdul Rasool from Saidabad.

The statement of Basha and Rasool was recorded after they appeared before the investigators about allegations levelled against Khan. In his complaint, 62-year-old Basha, a retired lecturer, alleged that he paid Rs 10.51 lakh through the HDFC bank’s Moosarambagh branch to the IMA Company after he was promised impressive returns on their deposits.

Basha said he received only Rs 1.11 lakh as profit causing a loss of Rs 9.40 lakh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said they were first verifying the allegations made by the two depositors against Khan. “Once we get more information from the Bengaluru Police, we will examine it and take necessary action,” he said, adding that as of now, only one case was booked against Khan in the city.

