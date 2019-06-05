Hyderabad celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr

By | Published: 4:46 pm 4:50 pm

Hyderabad: A festive atmosphere prevails in the city with the Muslim community here celebrating Eid–ul–Fitr on Wednesday. Eid is celebrated on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal and marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The congregational special Salat –e-Eid ul Fitr (Eid prayers) were organized at various Idgahs and mosques across the city. Men and children dressed up in the traditional dresses turned up in large numbers to the religious places and participated in the congregational prayers. The biggest congregation was witnessed at the Eidgah Mir Alam near the Nehru Zoological Park where close to one lakh people offered the Eid–ul–Fitr prayers. The prayers were led by Maulana Hafeez Rizwan Qureshi, Khateeb Mecca Masjid.



Among those attended prayers at the Eidgah Mir Alam were Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi, TS Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem, Hyderabad Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin and other officials of the Minorities Welfare Department. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar along with other officials was present at the Eidgah Mir Alam. Anjani Kumar distributed sweets to the children on the occasion and extended greetings to the public. Deputy Commissioner of Police Amber Kishore Jah supervised the security arrangements. Large gatherings were witnessed at Qutb Shahi Tombs Eidgah, First Lancer Eidgah, Masab Tank Hockey Grounds, Mecca Masjid, Jamia Masjid Mahboob Chowk, Jamia Masjid Afzalgunj, Jamia Masjid Musheerabad, Jamia Masjid Secunderabad and other important mosques in the city. After Eid ul Fitr prayers, people visited the graveyards and offered floral tributes to the departed souls. Later, they extended greetings to family members and relatives.