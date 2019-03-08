Hyderabad celebrates International Women’s Day

By | Published: 12:49 am 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Greetings, wishes, cultural programmes and events marked the International Women’s Day across the city with young girls and women coming together to the celebrate occasion in a befitting manner.

On the occasion, British Council organized an inspirational event that included a photo exhibition by Sarah Li, a renowned filmmaker and street photographer, followed by a talk by Meghana Musunuri, Hyderabad’s City Champion for ‘Women Entrepreneur on the Web’, a Google driven initiative.

At party zone in NTR Garden, women employees of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority organised cultural competitions and songs and presented awards to the winners. To encourage women employees who have showed best performance in their duties, the GHMC felicitated them and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan reminded that women are more in number in council as 50 per cent of seats were earmarked for them.

Participating in celebrations at Infosys, Ghatkesar, M Bhagwat, Rachakonda Commissioner said that as part of women safety, Rachakonda SHE teams rescued 54 minor girls from child marriages and 36 girls from human trafficking in Yadadri zone.

In Raj Bhavan, Vimala Narasimhan wife of Governor ESL Narasimhan participated in women’s day celebrated and greeted them. Hyderabad City Police conducted a dental camp in City Armed Reserve headquarters in which City Commissioner, Anjani Kumar participated. IDA Deccan branch hospital doctors and 168 women staff took part in the camp.

State Bank of India observed the day at local head office in Koti and felicitated Deepika Reddy, Sangeet Naatak Akademi Award winner and Malavath Poorna, young mountaineer with a cash award of Rs 50,000 for their work.

Women’s Day was celebrated in Citizens Hospitals with Cyberabad SHE Team DCP, C Anasuya launching ‘March for her health’, a health check-up package specially designed for women.