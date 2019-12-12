Hyderabad: Celebrating mind over matter

By | Published: 6:11 pm

Swami Mukundananda, an international authority on mind management, along with Nagaiah Kamble, Deputy Director, I&PR, Telangana State, and Dr G Rameshwar Rao, chairman of The Institution of Engineers, Visvesvaraya Bhavan, Khairatabad, launched Swamiji’s new book — 7 Mindsets for Success, Happiness and Fulfillment — mapping out the key formula to maximising happiness and fulfilment in life while achieving success.

Many people have stressed the importance of positivity, but Swamiji has gone a few steps further, mapping out 7 critical mindsets for a thriving, healthy and peaceful mind. In the book, the 7 mindsets for success, happiness and fulfilment, Swamiji reveals that the major breakthroughs in life comes from places we least expect. He also provides easily understandable, clear and simple action items that help transform the reader.

By redirecting one’s efforts and changing the focus away from the usual places if one is not getting any results, one can leverage the same effort for the positive outcomes.”When we are harassed or frustrated, it is natural to hold the circumstances around us responsible for the situation we are in,” shared Swami Mukundananda.

He also said, “Adversities will continue to come one after the other in life. We must not lose focus of the ultimate goal and persevere and only that will bring success and happiness.”Blending science with Vedic scriptures, and logic with spiritual insight, Swami Mukundananda shared the secrets of the 7 mindsets-seven techniques of training the mind and intellect and unlocking the immense potential within, in this book. Published by Westland (an Amazon company), the book is already a best seller on Amazon and has been ranked #1 on the Nielsen chart.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter