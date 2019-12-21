Hyderabad: Celebrating sportsmanship

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Gitanjali Devshala has recently hosted its 22nd Annual Sports Day, a day filled with fervour and excitement experienced amidst thrills, shrills and cheers. The chief guest for the day was Lt Col Dr Vikas Raj.

The event commenced with a Prayer Dance, a melange of traditional martial arts by the students. The welcome address was presented by the head girl, Aaratrika Srivatsava. Principal Madhvi Chandra presented the Annual School Report. The March Past was led by the head boy Sai Pratham.

Olympic drill, zumba fiesta, fancy race, yoga display and karate marked the event. ‘Kahan Gaye Woh Din’ — a beautiful reminisce of games played in the past — was put up. The chief guest Lt Col Dr Vikas Raj, Rachna Vikas Raj, Gita Karan, director, Gitanjali Group of Schools, managing director Jai Karan, Principal Madhvi Chandra and Dr Naval Chandra gave away the prizes and medals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter