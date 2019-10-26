Hyderabad: Celebrations galore at Pulsation – 2019

By | Published: 7:57 pm

The Day-2 of Pulsation – 2019, an annual cultural and sporting event being organised by the interns, students and the management of Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), Dr VRK Medical College, Nimrah Institute of Medical Sciences and Ayaan Institute of Medical Sciences, saw activities like a special Zumba Session for Girl Students and Haritha Haram (Tree Plantation Drive by Students).

Special Zumba Session for Girl Students was organised by celebrated Zumba instructor Disha Methi Khandelwal. The session conducted for the girl students saw girls following the special Zumba steps merged with top Bollywood numbers. The event was followed by a Haritha Haram session were students planted saplings around their medical college and Shadan Hospital.Pulsation – 2019 conducts various cultural, sporting events which witnesses a wholehearted participation by the students and faculty, held from October 25 to November 2.

