Hyderabad: Central official reviews on welfare of scavengers

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: Member, National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, Manju Diler, who held a review meeting here on Wednesday, expressed satisfaction over the steps taken for the welfare of safai karamcharies by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Though there was no manual scavenger practice in GHMC, she wanted the same to be ensured in private also and to give priority in allotment of sweeping machines to the scavengers.

She wanted all Union government welfare benefits to reach karamcharies in rehabilitation programme and quality education to their children and expressed her satisfaction on payment of salary of Rs 14,000 to outsourcing sanitation workers. Manju Diler also met members of safai karamcharies unions and enquired about the welfare measures being implemented for them.

The GHMC Additional Commissioners, Rahul Raj, Jayaraj Kennedy, B Santosh, Vijaya Laxmi, Zonal Commissioners N Ravi Kiran, Samrat Ashok, V.Mamatha, Upender Reddy and CMOH Amar participated in the review meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.