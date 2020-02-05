Hyderabad: Chain snatchers get three year rigorous imprisonment

By | Published: 10:11 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Wednesday sentenced three chain snatchers to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in three cases. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 in each case.

The convicted persons are Chokha (28), an auto driver from Uttar Pradesh, M Valmiki (30), an agricultural labourer from Noida and Ch Praneeth (25) from Mohan Nagar in Kothapet. The three were involved in two cases in LB Nagar and one in Meerpet.

They targeted women walking alone in secluded areas in residential colonies and snatched their gold chains. The trio was earlier arrested by the Bhavani Nagar police.

