Hyderabad: Chain snatchers strike elderly woman

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Chain snatchers snatched the ‘mangalsutra’ of an elderly woman in Keesara late on Wednesday. According to the police, Radhamma (65), was returning home from a nearby grocery store when the incident occurred.

In a secluded lane that leads to her house, two unidentified youngsters, who were following her on a scooter, snatched the chain weighing four tulas and sped off. The Keesara police booked a case and are investigating with the help of the Rachakonda Special Operations Team. Footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings is being examined to identify the offenders, officials said.

