Hyderabad: Charas seized, 2 Odisha men held

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons were caught by the city police for allegedly selling charas and seized 800 grams of the contraband from him. Susen Biswas (20) and Anand Raj (32), natives of Malkangiri in Odhisa, frequented to the city to work at construction sites. “Few weeks ago, Susen Biswas came to the city from his native place carrying along 800 grams of charas along with him. He planned to sell it to some persons with the assistance of Anand Raj when caught by our team on reliable information,” said S Raghavendra, Inspector Task Force (South). The duo was handed over to Prohibition and Excise Inspector (Shamshabad) for further action.

