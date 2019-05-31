Hyderabad: Charlapalli station to be upgraded

By | Published: 12:16 am 12:18 am

Hyderabad: In a major boost to railway infrastructure in the Eastern parts of Hyderabad, the Railway Board has sanctioned several infrastructural works with an estimated cost of Rs 221 crore at Charlapalli railway station.

According to SCR officials, a slew of development works including widening of existing island platform, new platform along with new line for MMTS trains, two cover over platforms (COP) on new platforms and one COP on existing platform, extension of foot overbridge (FOB) for new high level platforms are under progress.

Installation of water pedestals on both the new platforms, lighting arrangements on island platforms are also in progress as part of executing the project at Charlapalli station which falls under MMTS Phase – II project in the section between Moulali and Ghatkesar.

“Tenders have been floated and finalised for Phase-I works of Charlapalli terminal. The contract has been awarded and works will be started shortly. For Phase – II works, tenders have been floated and the same are in finalisation stage,” officials said.

According to SCR officials, works under progress in Phase I with the estimated cost of Rs 55 crore include two subways, three ramps and six staircases, two high -evel island platforms, watering arrangements on all platforms, overhead water tank with 4 lakh litres capacity, provision of sewerage lines, provision of concrete apron and other engineering works.

Under Phase II, works to be executed with an estimated cost of Rs 63 crore include new station building to cater additional passenger amenities and service buildings, improvement in circulating area, CC approach road, electrical substation, maintenance shed, two FOBs, five escalators, nine lifts (three for subway & six for FOBs), construction of 4 pit lines for train maintenance, cover over platforms, parcel shed and bio toilets shed.

