Hyderabad: Cheating case booked against PA of Balakrishna’s wife

By | Published: 11:58 am 12:02 pm

Hyderabad: A case of cheating and forgery was registered by the Jubilee Hills police against the personal assistant of Nandamuri Vasundhara, the wife of Hindupur MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.

According to the police, the suspect K Shiva, who recently joined as the personal assistant to Vasundhara forged her signature and applied for a mobile banking service. The account of Vasundhara is maintained with a private bank located at Banjara Hills.

The bank staff as part of verification process called up the accountant of Vasundhara to check if she had applied for mobile banking. When they got the answer in negative, they did not clear the application.

In turn the accountant Subba Rao approached the Banjara Hills police and made a complaint against Shiva. Based on the complaint the Jubilee Hills registered a case and are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter