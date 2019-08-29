Hyderabad: Cheque handed over to kin of accident victim

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and Serilingampally MLA Arekepudi Gandhi handed over a cheque for Rs 2 lakh from the GHMC and cash Rs 5 lakh from the contractor to the family members of late Srikanth. Srikanth, an employee of MSN Laboratories, died accidentally after falling into a nala at PJR Enclave Road on the night of August 5, a press release stated.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .