Hyderabad: Children told to encourage elders to wear helmet

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: A meeting on ‘Road Safety’ was organised by the Hyderabad traffic police to ensure participation of all government departments in making the city roads safer, with special emphasis on school students.

Officials of various government departments including Roads & Buildings, GHMC, Road Transport Authority, Revenue Department and other agencies participated in the event which had Tollywood actor Manchu Vishnu as the chief guest.

The city police urged the various governmental agencies to ensure they work in coordination with each other to improve the traffic scenario and road safety. Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the traffic police had taken up various initiatives for better safety of schoolchildren and round-the-year enforcement and awareness programmes were being conducted.

Anjani Kumar asked the children to become a leader and see that the elders in their families wear helmet and seat belt. Sunil Sharma, Commissioner, Road Transport Authority, said taking simple measures would help prevent loss of life in road accidents. Drunk and driving cases have also come down due to the active work of the traffic police. He asked the children to tell their parents not to drive at high speed.

“Lot of responsibilities lie on children, drive only when you are eligible otherwise accidents will occur,” he advised them. K Amrapalli, GHMC Additional Commissioner, said the civic body regular holds meeting with the traffic police to ensure better road conditions. “Focus is more on ensuring free flow of traffic,” she said.

Manchu Vishnu said he felt very lucky for having survived a road accident only because he was wearing helmet. It may be recalled Manchu Vishnu had an accident during a race sequence of a Telugu movie in 2017.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), briefed the students about various measures being taken up by the city police for safety on the city roads.

