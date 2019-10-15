Hyderabad: Children were the cynosure at this fiesta

By | Published: 10:20 pm

Featuring many young and budding fashion designers, lifestyle product exhibitors and jewelers from across India, the latest edition of Kamini’s Fashion Yatra 2019 was held in the city on Tuesday. More than 70 exhibitors showcased their creations at the one-day fashion fiesta.

The event was inaugurated by 10 children from NGO Teach For Change. Kamini Saraf said the exhibition features designer garments, jewelry and lifestyle products from across the country. The proceeds from the show is contributed to ‘Teach for Change’ – an initiative for educating the underprivileged”, she said. This is the 14th year of Fashion Yatra and it is organised by Akshat Events founded by Kamini Saraf.

