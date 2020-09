The last rites will be performed today at the ashram, Shamshabad.

By | Published: 1:46 pm

Hyderabad: Spiritual guru Chinna Jeeyar Swamy’s mother, Alivelu Mangatayaru, expired on Friday night at 10 pm at Swamy’s residence in Ashram at Muchintala, Shamshabad.

The last rites will be performed today at the ashram, Shamshabad.

