Hyderabad: Chitnis Squadron gets prestigious Commandant’s Banner

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Hyderabad: It was a moment of pride for cadets of Chitnis Squadron when Air Marshal AS Butola, Commandant, Air Force Academy (AFA) presented the coveted Commandant’s Banner for Spring Term 2019 to Squadron Cadet Captain, Sambhaji Viraj Thorat at Air Force Academy, Dundigal on Friday.

The award of Commandant’s Banner holds a special significance for the flight cadets undergoing training at AFA, which is one of the most prestigious training establishments of India, a press release said.

The Banner is conferred to the Squadron, which has displayed exceptional performance in various Inter-Squadron competitions such as sports, debate, cultural events, cross country, drill, field craft training and academics conducted as part of the training of flight cadets in the last six months.

The Squadron winning this award would be called as Champion Squadron for the next six months and its member cadets will have the privilege of wearing the lanyard on their left shoulder over the uniform in the next term during their training at the academy.

The Spring Term 2019 commenced in January this year at AFA for Flying, Engineering and Ground Duty branches. All the flight cadets undergoing training are divided in four Squadrons soon after joining the Academy to develop the qualities of competitive spirit, espirit-de-corps, leadership and sportsmanship.

Another highlight of the day was an Inter Squadron Drill which marked the culmination of Inter Squadron competitions.

On this occasion, the Commandant presented trophies to winners of various competitions.

