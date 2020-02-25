Hyderabad: CII to setup national Centre for Innovation, Entrepreneurship

By | Published: 1:34 pm

Hyderabad: Providing a big boost to the startup ecosystem in Telangana, the Confederation of Indian Industries will be setting up a national Centre for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Startups in Hyderabad. The centre is being set up through a partnership between Telangana Government, CII and former Infosys co-founder Kris Gopakrishnan’s trust Pratiksha. It will provide startups from varied fields an opportunity to connect with the 8,000 direct CII members for funding, mentorship and other support needs.

“The centre will currently work from T-Hub and will eventually shift to phase 2 building of T-Hub. This will be a terrific facility for startups and corporates and all the CII direct and indirect members can form collaborations with startups through this centre,” said Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, IT, Industries and Commerce department, Telangana. He also added that Gopakrishnan’s trust Pratiksha will be spending Rs 7.5 crore for the centre.

Elaborating on the centre, Axilor Ventures chairman and CII past president Gopakrishnan said that the centre will give an opportunity for startups from any field to get support and the modalities of the programme are still being formulated. “The centre will be formally launched in April and till then we will be finalising the nuances of the programme which will include the number of startups, the focus areas and the incubation space,” he added.

