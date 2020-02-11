Hyderabad citizens urged to take part in ‘MyCity MyPride’ survey

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar has appealed to the citizens to participate in the ‘Ease of Living Perception Survey’ being conducted by Central Government and share their feedback to help Hyderabad bag the top position.

At present, Hyderabad stands third in the citizens’ feedback survey and all Hyderabadis should actively participate in the ‘MyCity MyPride’ survey and ensure the city bags top position, he said. The survey will be conducted till February 29.

The Central Government is conducting the survey in 120 AMRUT cities in the country. During the survey, all aspects connected with provision of basic amenities, living standards will be covered in 20 sectors and 100 indicators. In Telangana, apart from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, AMRUT scheme is being implemented in Karimnagar and Warangal.

The survey is being conducted in cities with over 10 lakh population. Under the Citizen Feedback, 20 indicators pertaining to health, education, technology, enforcement, transport, employment, house rent, sanitation etc will be covered.

Citizens can participate in the survey through https://eol2019.org/citizenfeedback, https://twitter.com/GHMCOnline/status/1225334039084556289?s=08 links. Citizens’ feedback is being awarded 30 marks in the survey, he said.

