Hyderabad: City junctions get creative touch

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: June 2 will see a new look with an aesthetic touch added to some of the busy intersections of the city.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) which has taken up the beautification works up at Mettuguda, Suchitra and LB Nagar junctions towards Chintalkunta underpass is gearing up to complete the works and launch them by the State Formation Day.

Under the junctions beautification and development works, the civic body has set up water fountains, laid carpet of colourful and seasonal flowers, lush greenery and other features. The three junctions were developed with different themes and 3D elements; all reflective of some key element associated with the locality or its popularity.

For instance, the Mettuguda junction is being decked up with a water cascade developed with steps design and theme. At Suchitra junction, there is a cascade developed in the form of a kettle and beautification is being taken up on either sides of Gajularamamam road end and Qutbullapur road end corners.

In addition to Suchitra Square Junction, Mettuguda Junction, and LB Nagar junction, GHMC is planning beautification works at Lakdikapul, Aramghar, Uppal, Moosapet and Buddha Bhavan junctions, said a press release.

