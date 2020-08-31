Hyderabad city police gear up for idol immersion

City Police officials discussed various measures and arrangements to be taken up for the smooth immersion of the Ganesh idols at different immersion points in the city

By | Published: 5:48 pm

Hyderabad: A coordination meeting was held by the Hyderabad City Police with different departments and agencies on arrangements for Ganesh immersion on Tuesday.

The City Police officials discussed various measures and arrangements to be taken up for the smooth immersion of the Ganesh idols at different immersion points in the city. Officials from the power, irrigation, GHMC, HMWS&SB, fire services, health, road and buildings, disaster management and revenue departments participated in the meeting.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Additional CP (L&O) DS Chauhan, Additional CP (Traffic) Anil Kumar and other officials participated in the meeting.

The final immersion of the Ganesh idols will be held at various places across the city on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee has cancelled the centralised procession this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

