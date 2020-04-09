Hyderabad City Police intensifies security at containment clusters

By | Published: 1:19 pm

Hyderabad: The City Police have stepped up security at the 12 containment clusters identified in the city so as to help health and GHMC authorities carry out surveys and disinfection works in these areas.

The GHMC had identified 12 containment clusters after 89 Covid-19 cases were identified from the areas of Ramgopalpet, Shaikpet, Red Hills, Malakpet-Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Alwal, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Qutubullapur-Gajularamaram, Mayurinagar, Yosufguda and Chandanagar.

While the health and GHMC authorities will conduct a survey of houses in the containment zone, apart from sanitation and spraying disinfectants, the police will prevent unauthorized entry of outsiders into the area.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar visited a few containment areas in the city and inspected the security arrangements. He asked the police not to allow any outsider into the area or allow any local to move out without any valid reason. He also asked the local police to assist the health and GHMC authorities.

Policemen will be manning the temporary gates of containment clusters round the clock.

