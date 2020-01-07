Hyderabad City Police patrol cops book 10 FIRs on day 1

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police patrol officers helped citizens in registering nine First Information Reports (FIRs) on the first day of the new system on Monday, without the complainants having to go to the police station to do so.

Sharing his happiness, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said, “Happy to share that on the first day itself, the Hyderabad City patrol officers helped many citizens in registration of FIR without personally visiting the police station. So far nine FIRs were booked,” “We thank our citizens who showed trust on the patrol cars. Together we move forward to make Hyderabad the best city of India,” he added.

Anjani Kumar had on Sunday said citizens could hand over complaints in written format with address and contact numbers to the mobile patrol car staff in their area for getting a case registered. In a statement, the Commissioner had said that for registration of the FIR, people need not go to the police station. This was a new initiative being launched this year, he added.

There are presently 122 patrol vehicles in the city, attached to 60 police stations and authorities hope that the latest move would help the people, especially senior citizens or those who find it difficult to travel, besides in emergency situations, when a complaint has to be filed. The patrol cars can be contacted through the Hawk Eye app, Dial 100 and the official website of the city police, or by calling the local police station.

Following the Shadnagar gang rape and murder, the police have taken up many safety measures. These included Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy issuing directions asking policemen to register a ‘Zero FIR’ without bothering about the jurisdiction if a complainant approaches them, and then transfer the case to the appropriate police station.

Meanwhile, the Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP) registered two Zero FIRs and transferred the same to the Patna Junction GRP and the Nagpur GRP. These were related to the theft of two mobile phones on the Raxaul- Secunderabad special train.

