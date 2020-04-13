Watch: Hyderabad City Police supply essentials to daily wagers

By | Published: 4:19 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar distributed essential commodities to 300 daily wagers here on Monday.

The distribution was done at a function hall at Langer Houz where the labourers were called to gather and collect the supplies. Anjani Kumar personally handed over the ration kits to the beneficiaries, most of them migrants from other States.

Speaking to the media, Anjani Kumar said the police were providing food and essential commodities to needy persons on a daily basis. He asked the public to call up the local police if they were in need of food.

He also requested the people to adhere to the lockdown regulations and extend their cooperation in the battle against Covid-19.

